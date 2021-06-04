World ASEAN envoys to meet junta leader in Myanmar Envoys from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) arrived in Myanmar on June 3 ahead of planned meetings with the military junta on seeking solutions to the country’s political crisis.

World Thailand to bag 3 billion baht from international film makers this year Despite complicated development of COVID-19, Thailand has earned 1.2 billion bath (38.5 million USD) in the first four months of 2021 from film productions by international companies in the country .

World Vietnam backs non-proliferation of mass destruction weapons The UN Security Council (UNSC) sat down on June 3 to discuss the issue of chemical weapons in Syria and unanimously adopted two Resolutions regarding the situation in Sudan and Libya, with Vietnam affirming its consistent stance in support of the non-proliferation and disarmament of weapons of mass destruction, including chemical ones.

World Southeast Asian nations post increasing COVID-19 cases On June 3, Malaysia posted over 8,200 new COVID-19 cases, while the figure for Singapore was the highest since May 16.