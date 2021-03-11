World Vietnam supports UN-OSCE cooperation in handling common challenges Vietnam has affirmed its support for the enhancement of cooperation between the United Nations (UN) and regional and sub-regional organisations, including the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), in addressing common challenges.

World Bus accident kills 26, injures dozens in Indonesia's West Java A bus carrying 62 people fell into a ravine in Indonesia's West Java province on the night of March 10, leaving 26 dead and dozens wounded.

World Lao leader pleased with quality, progress of Vietnamese-funded NA building General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith and senior officials of the Party and State of Laos on March 10 inspected the progress of the National Assembly Building in Vientiane - a gift from Vietnam to Laos, which will serve the 9th legislature’s first session from March 22-26.