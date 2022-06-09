World Cambodian media highlight positive changes in lives of Khmer ethnic minority in Vietnam Prestigious press agencies of Cambodia such as the Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP), Koh Santepheap, and DAP-News on June 3 published articles, spotlighting changes in the material and spiritual lives, as well as the conservation and promotion of the traditional culture of Khmer ethnic minority people in Vietnam.

ASEAN Vietnam a flagship of ASEAN: Russian media Russia’s e-newspaper Infox.ru has run an article written by Grigory Trofimchuk - a Russian expert on foreign policy, defence and security, highlighting Vietnam's leadership role in the region.

Politics 19th ASEAN Regional Forum Security Policy Conference held online The 19th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Security Policy Conference took place via videoconference under the chair of Cambodia on June 3.