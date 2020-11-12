ASEAN 37th ASEAN Summit opens in Hanoi The 37th ASEAN Summit and related summits opened in Hanoi on November 12.

ASEAN Party and State leader attends opening ceremony of ASEAN Summit Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong attended the opening ceremony of the 37th ASEAN Summit on November 12 in Hanoi.

World Myanmar President wins parliament seat in general elections Myanmar's President U Win Myint has won a seat in the lower house of the next parliament in last weekend’s general elections, according to an announcement from the Union Election Commission (UEC) on November 11.

World Malaysia highly values role of RCEP The signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will be a testament to the world on ASEAN and its trading partners’ efforts in strengthening the multilateral trading system, a Malaysian minister has said.