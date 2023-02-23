Vietnam calls for end to hostilities, peaceful solutions to Ukraine issue
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, addresses the UN General Assembly's emergency special session on Ukraine on February 22. (New York time). (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has made an urgent appeal to the parties concerned in the Ukraine conflict for ending hostilities, avoiding acts of escalating tensions, and resuming dialogue to seek comprehensive, satisfactory, and durable peaceful solutions to differences.
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, attended the UN General Assembly’s emergency special session on Ukraine on February 22, one year since the conflict broke out.
In his remarks, Giang voiced concerns about the situation in Ukraine over the past year, recent worrying developments, and the conflict’s consequences, including heavy human and property losses, and negative impacts on the region and the world as well as common efforts to promote international cooperation and respond to global challenges.
He underlined the need to comply with international law and the UN Charter, especially the fundamental principles of respecting independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and not using or threatening to use force.
Vietnam urgently appeals to the parties concerned to end hostilities, avoid acts that escalate tensions, and resume dialogue and negotiations to seek comprehensive, satisfactory, and durable peaceful solutions to differences in conformity to and with respect for international law and the UN Charter, with the legitimate interests and concerns by the relevant parties taken into account, for the sake of regional and global peace and stability, the diplomat said.
Giang added Vietnam holds that the international community should increase safeguarding security and safety for people, ensure conflict-hit people’s urgent needs are met, and protect and maintain civilian facilities, especially the infrastructure essential for people’s life.
He also highlighted the country’s appeal to the UN, countries, and international organisations and partners to continue augmenting efforts to deliver assistance to conflict-hit people and to support the UN and the UN Secretary-General’s roles and efforts in seeking solutions.
Vietnam is ready to make contributions within its capacity to diplomatic, reconstruction, recovery, and aid provision efforts in Ukraine, according to the ambassador.
The emergency special session will go on February 23 (New York time) to continue listening to member states’ opinions and consider a draft UN General Assembly resolution on the principles of the UN Charter on comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine./.