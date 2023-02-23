World Indonesia, Malaysia step up transportation cooperation Indonesian Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi on February 21 said that he had discussed with his Malaysian counterpart Loke Siew Fook on measures to strengthen bilateral partnership in the field of transportation between the two nations.

World Thailand restricts plastic waste import The Thai Government said on February 21 that Thailand will restrict plastic waste imports and will ban scrap shipments starting in 2025.

World Indonesia, China enhance trade, investment ties Indonesia and China have discussed the importance of strengthening trade and investment ties in the context that they are celebrating the 10th founding anniversary of comprehensive strategic partnership.