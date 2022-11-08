Counsellor Do Ngoc Thuy, a representative of the Vietnam ese permanent mission to the UN (Photo: VNA)

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the UNRWA, said that for far too long, the agency has been expected to manage chronic underfunding while at the same time delivering on its mandate.Emphasising that the UNRWA, which relies on voluntary contributions, is short by about 100 million USD every year, he appealed for more funds so that it can implement its digital strategy, deliver on environmental sustainability commitments, and replace obsolete basic assets while also promoting the rights and well-being of Palestine refugees.The Fourth Committee considers a broad range of issues covering a cluster of five decolonisation-related agenda items, the effects of atomic radiation, questions relating to information, a comprehensive review of the question of peacekeeping operations as well as a review of special political missions, the UNRWA, Israeli Practices and settlement activities affecting the rights of the Palestinian people and other Arabs of the occupied territories, and international cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space./.