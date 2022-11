– Vietnam called on countries and donors to maintain and increase their financial support to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), at a meeting of the UN Special Political and Decolonisation Committee (Fourth Committee) in New York on November 7.Counsellor Do Ngoc Thuy, a representative of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN, stressed the need to ensure funding for Palestine refugees and to contribute to stabilising the situation in the area.However, the support should not be considered a replacement of a long-term solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, he stressed.The most important is to guarantee legitimate rights and interests of the Palestinians by establishing a Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as the capital city, and to live in peace next to the State of Israel, with border lines recognised internationally on the basis of the pre-1967 borders and relevant resolutions of the UN.