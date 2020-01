Politics Defence official meets ASEAN delegates in Da Nang Director of the Defence Ministry’s Foreign Relations Department Lieut. Gen Vu Chien Thang, head of the Vietnamese delegation to the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting Working Group (ADSOM WG) and ADSOM Plus WG meetings, met with ASEAN delegations in the central city of Da Nang on January 8.

Politics Ho Chi Minh City, France boost ties Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan praised new French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery for his insight into Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City, during a reception on January 8.

Politics Meeting looks at final plan for Asia-Pacific Peacekeeping conference A conference was held on January 8 on the final plan for the general meeting and workshop of the Association of Asia-Pacific Peace Operations Training Centres (AAPTC), to be held in Vietnam in April 2020.

Politics Prime Minister receives Lao NA Chairwoman Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc welcomed Chairwoman of the Lao National Assembly (NA) Pany Yathotou during a reception in Hanoi on January 8, saying Vietnam always strives to support fraternal Lao people, including building the Lao NA House with quality and progress on schedule.