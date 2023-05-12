World TAT pushes for increased visa quota for Chinese tourists The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pushing for an increase in the visa quota for Chinese tourists as demand from China is rising and the sector is recovering.

World Thai farmers advised to reduce rice crops due to El Nino impacts Thai farmers have been asked to grow only one rice crop this coming season as rainfall will be below average because of the El Nino weather pattern, said the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR).

World WB helps Cambodia improve solid waste, plastics management The World Bank (WB) has approved 60 million USD in credit for Cambodia to assist the country in improving solid waste and plastics management.

World Laos, China hold joint military drill Laos and China launched a joint military exercise on May 11 at the Kommadam Academy of the Lao People's Armed Forces (LPAF), aiming to strengthen capabilities of the two militaries to combat terrorism, according to China's Xinhua news agency.