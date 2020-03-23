Business SCIC sells out stakes at civil engineering construction firm The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) has sold out its 17.56 million shares at the Civil Engineering Construction Corporation No. 5 (CIENCO 5), gaining over 342 billion VND (14.5 million USD).

Business Infographic Hanoi prepares four scenarios to ensure supply of goods The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade has planned four scenarios to ensure sufficient supply of goods for people in quarantine zones amid epidemic outbreak.

Business Can Tho targets 450 million USD in FDI in 2021-2030 The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho expects to attract 450 million USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the 2021-2030 period, according to a plan recently approved by the municipal People’s Committee.

Business Dong Xuan knitting company aims to produce 60,000 face masks per day Dong Xuan Knitting Sole Member Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex), is planning to produce 60,000 face masks per day from March 23 to 29, given the increasing demand amid COVID-19.