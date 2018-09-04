Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung (R) receives Fukui Teru, Japanese Minister of State for Ocean Policy (Photo: VNA)

– Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung called for more assistance from Japan in maritime research and environmental protection while receiving Fukui Teru, Japanese Minister of State for Ocean Policy and head of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance’s Office, in Hanoi on September 4.Dung showed his delight at the comprehensive and practical growth of the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership in all fields with high political trust that benefits people of both countries.Japan is now a leading economic partner of Vietnam, ranking first in terms of official development assistance (ODA) provision, second in terms of investment, third in terms of tourism and fourth in terms of trade, he noted.The bilateral cooperation in agriculture and human resource training has become more effective, while exchanges in culture and between localities as well as people of both countries have been promoted, helping to foster mutual understanding between the Vietnamese and Japanese people, the Deputy PM said.He said that maritime cooperation between the two nations has also been strengthened over the past years, noting that Japan has assisted Vietnam in studying, exploiting and using maritime resources and environment in a sustainable manner.Japan has also shared experience with and transfer technology to Vietnam, while helping improve the capacity of Vietnamese officials in the fields of maritime science and technology, maritime economic development and environmental protection, and assisting Vietnam in enhancing law enforcement capacity at sea, said Dung.He proposed that in the future, Japan will continue working closely with and supporting Vietnam in the area of environment, especially the sea environment. Vietnam hopes for Japan’s help in improving its capacity in forecasting, thus giving timely response to natural disasters, climate change and sea level rise, along with the provision of equipment, technology and personnel training for maritime resources and environmental research, Dung said.The Deputy PM also called for Japan’s collaboration in implementing Vietnam’s initiative in setting up regional marine partnerships on East Asia seas in plastic waste management.Vietnam needs assistance from Japan in management experience, maritime and coastal waste collection and treatment technology, and preventing invasive alien species and eco-diversity degradation at sea, he said.For his part, Fukui Teru said that the strategic partnership between the two countries is developing in a positive, diverse and practical manner in many spheres with different forms.The Japanese Government pays special attention to fostering cooperation with Vietnam, especially in maritime research, he said, affirming that Japan is willing to share information and experience in ocean policy with Vietnam so that both countries could become sea-based rich nations.He proposed that Vietnam, as coordinator of Japan-ASEAN relations, make more contributions to fostering collaboration among the nations in the settlement of plastic waste in the ocean.-VNA