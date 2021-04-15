Politics Infographic 14th National Assembly's 11th session completes all agenda Over the course of 12 days of urgent, serious, and responsible working from March 24 to April 8, 2021, the 11th sitting of the 14th National Assembly completed all of its agenda, making it a success.

Politics HCM City beefs up cooperation with foreign partners Ho Chi Minh City treasures and wants to continue receiving support from international partners during its development process, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen has said.

Politics Vietnam, US seek ways to enhance comprehensive partnership Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc had an online conversation with US Congressman Joaquin Castro of Texas, who is Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on ASEAN, to discuss ways to boost the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership, the ASEAN-US strategic partnership, and several issues of mutual concern.

Politics Leaders extend congratulations to Israel on 73rd Independence Day Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 14 sent a message of congratulations to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on the country’s 73rd Independence Day.