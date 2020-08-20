Vietnam calls for peaceful dialogue to restore stability in Mali
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam supports efforts made by the United Nations (UN), the African Union (AU), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the international community in promoting dialogue to achieve peaceful solutions between stakeholders, bringing the situation in Mali back to normal, said a Vietnamese diplomat.
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN, made the statement at a video meeting held by the UN Security Council (UNSC) on August 19 to discuss the recent developments in Mali.
Quy expressed his deep concern about the situation in Mali, and urged related parties to restrain and avoid use of force and foster dialogue to seek peaceful political solutions in line with the Constitution and laws of Mali in a bid to restore stability and social order in the country.
In a report delivered at the meeting, Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Jean-Pierre Lacroix said that the recent security instability in Mali has been rooted in the political uncertainty in the country over the past months.
He called on all stakeholders to refrain from using violence and guarantee the rights of all people in the African country.
Representatives from UNSC member nations highlighted the importance of restoring the constitutional order and complying with the 2015 Peace Accord, and applauded the efforts of the UN, leaders of ECOWAS and AU, especially the mediation role of ECOWAS, to promote stability in Mali.
In the afternoon of the same day, the UNSC issued a Press Statement, emphasising the need to resolve the crisis in Mali through dialogue and early restore the rule of laws towards restoring the constitutional order. It also reaffirms support for the efforts of ECOWAS, AU and the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali./.