Vietnam calls for promotion of transition process in Sudan
Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has called on the Sudanese government and relevant parties to promote the transition process in the nation in accordance with the peace agreement reached on October 3, 2020, including increasing the participation of women and youths.
The UN's peace keeping force patrol in Abyei town, Sudan. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
He made the statement while attending the UN Security Council (UNSC)’s videoconference meeting on the situation in Sudan and the activities of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in the Sudan (UNITAMS) on May 20.
Commending recent progress in Sudan, the Vietnamese diplomat appealed to Sudan to make concerted efforts to protect its citizens, and handle root causes of the violence between communities, comprising enhancing dialogue and reconciliation.
Anh spoke highly of the roles of the UN, countries, and regional organisations, including the neighbouring nation of South Sudan, in promoting peace process in Sudan, while calling on the international community to continue humanitarian support for Sudan, helping the nation access financial resources.
He also lauded the outcomes of the Paris conference on Sudan, including debt relief for the African nation.
He reiterated support for UNITAMS’s efforts as well as extension of the mission’s mandate.
At the meeting, Special Representative for Sudan of the UN Secretary General and Head of the UNITAMS Volker Perthes appraised the new progress in implementation of the peace agreement between the Sudanese government and armed groups in Darfur, particularly the establishment of a new cabinet, and election of representatives from armed groups to the post of state governors.
However, he voiced his concern over the economic and humanitarian challenges, and increasing violence between communities, especially those in Darfur region.
He stressed that UNITAMS is working to back the transition process, support efforts to protect Sudanese citizens and economic development in the nation, and called for the international community to continue assistance to Sudan to reconstruct the nation in this tough time.
The Charge d’affaires of Sudan in the UN affirmed that the nation’s transitional government will promote the transition process as well as ensure its leading responsibility of protecting the Sudanese citizens.
He thanked the international community for supporting Sudan in debt relief and access to international finance resources.
Members of the UNSC welcomed recent progress, however, they said Sudan has faced formidable challenges, particularly violence between communities, COVID-19’s impacts, and economic and humanitarian crisis.
They asked the Sudanese government to improve its capacity to protect citizens in Darfur, and affirmed support for UNITAMS’s activities in Sudan./.