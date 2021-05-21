World Nestlé invests 220 mln USD in building, upgrading factories in Indonesia Nestlé Indonesia, a subsidiary of Swiss conglomerate Nestle, has recently invested 3.1 trillion Rp (220 million USD) in building a new factory in Batang district of Central Java and expand production in three other facilities in West Java, East Java and Lampung provinces.

World Experts clarify Party’s role in Vietnam’s development Scholars and experts from Russia, France, Japan and Vietnam attended a roundtable held on May 20 to discuss the role of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in national construction as well as the outcomes of the CPV’s 13th National Congress.

World Shangri-La Dialogue called off due to COVID-19 The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) on May 20 announced the cancellation of the Shangri-La Dialogue, initially due to take place in person in Singapore on June 4-5, citing the deteriorating global COVID-19 situation.

World Palestinian Ambassador believes Vietnam’s elections will be a success Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama has expressed a belief that the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2025 tenure, scheduled for May 23, will be a success, as pandemic prevention and control work has been implemented drastically and effectively.