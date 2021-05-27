World Thailand reports highest daily COVID-19 fatalities Thailand reported 41 new deaths on May 26, the highest daily death toll since the outbreak of the pandemic, raising the total number of fatalities to 873, according to the country's authorities.

World Indonesia forecasts 8.3 percent growth in Q2 Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said at a recent congressional hearing with the House of Representatives’ Commission XI that Indonesia’s economic growth is forecast to reach between 7.1 to 8.3 percent in the second quarter this year.​

World Indonesia, RoK expand economic ties The Republic of Korea (RoK) and Indonesia on May 26 agreed to expand economic ties to overcome challenges from the new coronavirus pandemic and seek green growth.

World Russian experts optimistic about Vietnamese economic outlook Vietnam’s capacity to build long-term strategies is key for the country’s economic growth despite unprecedented difficulties brought by COVID-19 pandemic, according to Acting Director of the Far East Institute at the Russian Academy of Sciences Prof. Dr. Aleksey Maslov.