Vietnam calls for release of Mali’s transitional leaders
Vietnam calls for the safety and release of the Malian transitional government’s leaders and officials who were arrested by the military, Nguyen Phuong Tra, Minister Counsellor, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations told an UN Security Council (UNSC)’s video teleconference on May 26.
The new interim president of Mali Bah Ndaw in the Inauguration ceremony in Bamako, Mali on September 25, 2020. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
The meeting discussed political situation in Mali, including the arrest of the President, Prime Minister and officials of Mali’s transitional government by the military on May 24. Special Representative and head of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) El-Ghassim Wane was present at the event to give updates on the situation.
Vietnam is closely watching the situation in Mali and deeply concerned over the arrest, she said, noting that this will threaten the transition process in the African country, destablise the situation there and hamper the implementation of the 2015 Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali.
Vietnam urges parties concerned to exercise restraint and resolve differences through dialogue and consultation and to re-establish the constitutional order, she said, expecting they will soon resume the transition process for the long-term benefit of Malian people.
Vietnam also reaffirms its support to reconciliation efforts by the international community, such as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and supports efforts by the MINUSMA in performing its mission in the African country, she continued.
She went on to call on the international community to continue providing relief for Malian people and addressing humanitarian challenges there./.