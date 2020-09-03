Politics Foreign leaders congratulate Vietnam on National Day Leaders of Cambodia, India, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), the US, France, Italy, Canada and Australia have extended their congratulations to the Vietnamese Party and State leaders on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the country’s National Day (September 2, 1945-2020).

Politics Vietnam's National Day celebrated abroad The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela laid flowers at President Ho Chi Minh’s statue in Simon Bolivar Boulevard and the Monument and tomb of national hero Simon Bolivar in Caracas on September 1 on the occasion of Vietnam's 75th National Day (September 2).

Politics National Day marked in Thailand, Myanmar Overseas Vietnamese in Thailand’s Udon Thani province on September 2 held a ceremony to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day and an incense offering ceremony to commemorate late President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh relic site in Nong On hamlet in Chiang Phin commune.

Politics Activities mark Vietnam's National Day in Europe Vietnamese embassies and representative agencies around the world have held activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2).