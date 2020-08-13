Politics 80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang The General Department of Logistics under the Ministry of National Defence on August 12 received 80 tonnes of medical equipment and goods, which were sent to the Da Nang University of Medical Technology and Pharmacy to assist the COVID-19 prevention and control in Da Nang city.

Politics Vietnam calls for sanctions lifted, humanitarian aid amid pandemic Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh of Vietnam on August 12 took part in the UN Security Council’s high-level open debate on “Pandemics and the Challenges of Sustaining Peace” via videoconference.

Politics Vietnamese diplomat calls for cooperation in COVID-19 combat Vietnamese Ambassador to Spain Hoang Xuan Hai has called for closer cooperation among the countries to effectively respond to unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and successfully control the disease.

Politics Foreign markets to reopen door for Vietnamese workers Foreign markets such as Japan, Germany, and Taiwan (China) have moved to welcome Vietnamese workers yet again, according to the foreign labour management department at the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs.