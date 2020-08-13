Vietnam calls for sanctions lifted, humanitarian aid amid pandemic
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh of Vietnam on August 12 took part in the UN Security Council’s high-level open debate on “Pandemics and the Challenges of Sustaining Peace” via videoconference.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh during the event (Photo: VNA)
In his speech, he touched upon deep impact of COVID-19 on all aspects of life that is threatening the peace progress and humanitarian work in conflicted areas across the world (Photo: VNA)
Minh noted Vietnam and other ASEAN member states have mobilised concerted efforts from the communities to protect people’s health, the economy, and the regional peace and security from COVID-19 harm (Photo: VNA)
He affirmed Vietnam’s commitments and called for increasing international cooperation and solidarity to successfully combat the pandemic (Photo: VNA)