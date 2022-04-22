Vietnam calls for strengthened efforts to address conflict-induced hunger
The UN Security Council convenes an Arria-formula meeting on conflict and hunger on April 21. (Photo: VNA)New York (VNA) – Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, called on the international community to strengthen efforts to address conflict-induced hunger during a UN Security Council meeting on April 21.
The Arria-formula meeting on conflict and hunger was attended by Máximo Torero Cullen, Chief Economist of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO); Margot Van Der Velden, Director of Emergencies at the World Food Programme (WFP); and Michael Fakhri, UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food.
In his remarks, Giang said the world’s food system has been increasingly challenged by conflicts, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and natural disasters. These have seriously threatened the global food security, especially with regard to countries and conflicts in Africa, Asia or Europe, he said.
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, delivers remarks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)He welcomed recent efforts by the UN, FAO, WFP and humanitarian partners to provide aid to people in many areas; and encouraged the UN and partners to forge solutions to surging prices of many necessary commodities. He also suggested increasing the exchange of information and updates about areas where food insecurity emerges or evolves complexly.
The Vietnamese diplomat emphasized that all parties to a conflict must adhere to international humanitarian law and do not use starvation as a method of warfare as stated in Resolutions 2417 and 2573.
He also urged deepening cooperation between the UN and regional organisations in tackling the root causes of conflicts, building peace and preventing conflicts, thus reducing the risk of a conflict-induced hunger.
ASEAN has formed specific partnership in sustaining food security over recent years, he noted, adding the Vietnam views food security as the root of security, stability and development and will continue contributing to the world’s concerted efforts in addressing food security challenges./.