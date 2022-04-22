ASEAN Laos makes solid progress towards carbon neutrality The ADB said in a recent report that Laos has made solid progress towards achieving its nationally determined contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement, aimed at achieving net-zero emission.

ASEAN Vietnam urges ASEAN to early operate ASEAN portal for digital vaccination certification Vietnam has called for the early launch of an ASEAN portal for digital vaccination certification and suggested considering expanding its coverage to the bloc’s partners to facilitate trade, travelling and tourism both in and outside the region.

World ‘Spearhead’ sports hoped to help Cambodia reap golds at SEA Games 31 Cambodia may obtain gold medals in some sports including petanque, vovinam, taekwondo and muay at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam, Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia Vath Chamroeun underlined.

World Malaysian hurdler eyes gold medal at SEA Games 31 Rayzam Shah Wan Sofian - a 110m hurdler of Malaysia, is cherishing his dream of a gold medal at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam next month - the final Games in his career.