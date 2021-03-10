World Indonesia - Singapore Bilateral Investment Treaty takes effect Indonesia and Singapore on March 9 exchanged instruments of ratification to put into force their Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), which establishes rules on the treatment of investors and investments from both countries.

World COVID-19 infections suddenly increase in Cambodia, Philippines Cambodia reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on March 9 - the highest number of infections per day since the pandemic broke out in early 2020, lifting its national count to 1,060.

World ASEAN Study sheds new light on women, peace and security stature in Southeast Asia The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on March 8 launched the ASEAN Regional Study on Women, Peace and Security which presents evidence-based recommendations to support member states in enhancing women’s meaningful participation in peacebuilding and conflict prevention, resolution, and post-conflict processes, in line with regional and international commitments.

World Indonesia focuses research on import substitution Indonesian Minister of Research and Technology Bambang PS Brodjonegoro has said research on products and innovations must be oriented towards import substitution to support economic stability.