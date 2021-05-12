Vietnam calls for support to Lebanon at UNSC meeting
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) discussed the implementation of Resolution 1559 related to the situation in Lebanon at a meeting on May 11.
Children in Bab al-Tabbaneh area of Tripoli city, Liban (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) discussed the implementation of Resolution 1559 related to the situation in Lebanon at a meeting on May 11.
According to UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo, the political situation in Lebanon has not seen positive progress, while the country has faced extremely difficult economic and unstable social conditions, along with increased poverty and unemployment. The sovereignty and territory of Lebanon has continued to be violated.
Addressing the meeting, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN Nguyen Phuong Tra expressed deep concern about the multi-faceted crisis in Lebanon, which seriously affects the living conditions of locals.
In term of security, the Lebanese armed force’s shortage of resources to ensure security for the country has harmed the stability in the country and the implementation of the UNSC’s Resolution 1559, she noted.
Vietnam called on Lebanese leaders and all relevant parties to overcome barriers for the interest of the people, and establish a government capable of conducting necessary reforms, she stated.
She added that Vietnam hopes that international community, donors and UN agencies will continue to help Lebanon to overcome the current crisis, while paying special attention to the humanitarian situation of Palestinian and Syrian refugees in Lebanon.
Tra also urged all relevant parties to respect independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon.
Resolution 1559 was adopted by the UNSC in 2004, requesting respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, unification and political independence of Lebanon under the single power body of the Lebanese government, as well as the dissolution of all non-State armed forces in the Lebanese territory, and calling on all foreign forces to withdraw from the country.
At the meeting, the UNSC approved Resolution 2574 on the supplementation of tasks to the UN Verification Mission in Colombia (UNVM), and Resolution 2575 on the extension of the mandate of the Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) with 15 yes votes./.