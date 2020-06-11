Politics Vietnam backs justice guarantee as pillar in Sudan’s transitional period Vietnam expressed support for justice guarantee as one of the pillars in Sudan’s transitional period, during an online meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York on June 10.

Politics Lawmakers focus on personnel work Legislators are discussing personnel work at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on June 11.

Politics Vietnam, Brunei agree to strive for prompt opening of trade routes Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and Minister of Finance and Economy of Brunei Dato Amin Abdullah on June 10 affirmed that the countries will continue close cooperation and exert efforts to open trade routes via international commercial flights and sea routes right after the pandemic is placed under control.