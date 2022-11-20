Politics Poland Independence Day marked in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a get-together on November 20 to mark the 104th anniversary of Poland’s Independence Day (November 11, 1918-2022), showing goodwill and a wish to promote the friendship between people in the city and Poland.

Politics NA Chairman meets Cambodian Senate President National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with Cambodian Senate President Samdech Say Chhum in Phnom Penh on November 19, as part of his official visit to Cambodia and attendance to the 43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43).

Politics Vietnam treasures friendship with Cambodia: NA Chairman Vietnam always treasures and stays determined to consolidate the fine neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive, long-term and sustainable cooperation with Cambodia, said National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.