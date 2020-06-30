ASEAN EU Ambassador hails Vietnam for successfully hosting 36th ASEAN Summit EU Ambassador to ASEAN Igor Driesmans has hailed Vietnam for successfully hosting the 36th ASEAN Summit by overcoming some truly unprecedented challenges.

Politics 70th traditional day of Vietnam – Russia Friendship Association marked in Hanoi A ceremony celebrating the 70th traditional day of the Vietnam – Russia Friendship Association (May 23, 1950-2020) and 70 years of the two nations’ diplomatic relations took place in Hanoi on June 27.

World Vietnam capable of boosting ASEAN cooperation against COVID-19: Singaporean expert The impressive settlement of the COVID-19 pandemic and the relatively early re-opening of its economy have given Vietnam the ability to assist other countries, including ASEAN members, said Assistant Director (ASEAN) at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs Jessica Wau.

World Vietnam has fulfilled role as ASEAN Chair over last six months: Lao official Vietnam has fulfilled its role as ASEAN Chair over the past six months and successfully organised the 36th ASEAN Summit, according to Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the ASEAN Senor Officials’ Meeting delegation of Laos Thongphane Savanphet.