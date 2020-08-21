Politics Party officials of Vietnam, Dominican Republic hold online talks Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan and General Secretary of the United Left Movement Party (MIU) of the Dominican Republic, Miguel Mejia, held an online talks on August 20.

Politics Vietnam asks Malaysia to treat Vietnamese fishermen humanely Vietnam has asked Malaysia to treat detained Vietnamese fishermen humanely and handle issues relating to Vietnamese fishermen and fishing vessels in line with international law, taking into account that the two countries boast a strategic partnership and are members of ASEAN, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said.

Politics Hoang Sa, Truong Sa - inseparable parts of Vietnam: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vietnam has affirmed many times and reiterated that the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos are inseparable parts of its territory, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.