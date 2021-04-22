Vietnam calls on parties in Western Sahara to return to negotiations
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for the settlement of the Western Sahara issue via peace talks between relevant parties on the basis of international law and resolutions of the UN Security Council (UNSC).
Illustrative image (Photo: ECFR)New York (VNA) - Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for the settlement of the Western Sahara issue via peace talks between relevant parties on the basis of international law and resolutions of the UN Security Council (UNSC).
Addressing the UNSC’s debate on the Western Sahara situation on April 21, the Vietnamese diplomat emphasised the need to find a fair, lasting and acceptable solution to all parties, which guarantees the self-determination of people in Western Sahara and is consistent with principles and purposes of the UN Charter for peace, cooperation and development in the region.
He also highlighted the role of the UN and other stakeholders, including the African Union (AU), in conciliating, preventing conflicts and building confidence to resolve the issue.
Quy urged relevant parties to restrain and avoid actions leading the escalation of tensions, and return to negotiations as soon as possible with the UN’s intermediate role.
The ambassador shared difficulties facing people in Western Sahara, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that priority should be given to ensuring that humanitarian activities are not impeded.
It is necessary to soon appoint an envoy of the UN Secretary-General to Western Sahara to continue implementing negotiation results achieved in 2019, Quy stated.
Reports presented at the debate showed that the Western Sahara situation in recent years continued to witness hostile activities and disrespect for the 1991 ceasefire and the Military Agreement No.1 between relevant parties.
Head of the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) Colin Stewart also mentioned difficulties and challenges facing the mission in implementing its tasks, including collecting and verifying information in the field./.