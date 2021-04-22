World Malaysian PM to attend Special ASEAN Summit Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will attend the Special ASEAN Summit slated for April 24 in Indonesia’s Jakarta, according to the Malaysian foreign ministry.

World Southeast Asian countries tighten COVID-19 prevention measures The Thai government has announced it will adopt the vaccine passport, a certificate of vaccination, for use as an official travel document for those already vaccinated against COVID-19.

World Malaysia focuses on drone development The Malaysian Technology Development Corporation (MTDC) has partnered with SG Akademi Sdn Bhd (SGA) to strengthen talent development in the drone industry via the Centre of 9 Pillars (Co9P).

World RCEP creates locomotive for regional cooperation: Experts The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which was signed at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic was impacting the global world, is expected to promote belief in economic globalisation, experts said at a forum on the trade pact held on April 19 within the framework of the 2021 Boao Forum for Asia (BFA).