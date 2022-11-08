PM Hun Sen hosted a warm welcome ceremony for PM Chinh and the high-ranking Vietnamese government delegation.

Welcoming his guest, PM Hun Sen said the visit holds great significance in 2022 as the countries are celebrating the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

At their talks, the two leaders expressed their delight at the development of bilateral relations. They affirmed their determination to advance the Vietnam - Cambodia relations in an increasingly substantive and effective manner, considering this as an objective and inevitable requirement for both countries.

They agreed to boost connecting the two economies in terms of infrastructure as well as regulations and policies, while assisting each other to build an independent and self-reliant economy in each country and to ensure extensive, intensive, and effective integration into the world.

The two government leaders also exchanged opinions on border affairs, and cooperation in various fields, such as education - training, transport, finance - banking, and tourism, among others.

At the talks, the two PMs also discussed some regional and international issues of shared concern.

Following the talks, they witnessed the signing of 11 documents between the two countries./.

VNA