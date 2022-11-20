Vietnam, Cambodia agree to foster cooperation in all channels
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Men Sam An on November 20 agreed on the need for the two countries to bolster cooperation in all channels, including collaboration between their legislatures and localities sharing the border line.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Men Sam An.(Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Men Sam An on November 20 agreed on the need for the two countries to bolster cooperation in all channels, including collaboration between their legislatures and localities sharing the border line.
During their meeting in Phnom Penh, Hue and Men Sam An consented to intensify people-to-people exchange in pragmatic, effective forms such as through activities of the Vietnam-Cambodia and Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Associations and Friendship Parliamentarians Groups.
They shared the view that such move will raise the awareness of the two countries’ young generations about the importance of the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation between the two countries.
Hue noted with pleasure the strong development of Cambodia in general and Phnom Penh in particular, which he believes and expressed will create a firm foundation for the country to gain even more success in national construction and development.
The top legislator spoke highly of the role of Men Sam An as President of the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association and the association as well in promoting people-to-people diplomacy, cultural exchange, solidarity, friendship and good neighbourliness between the two Governments and peoples.
He suggested Men Sam An, who is also Vice President of the Cambodian People's Party, further support Vietnamese citizens and businesses as well as Cambodians of Vietnamese origin in the country.
The Cambodian Deputy PM stressed that the first official visit to Cambodia by the NA Chairman is of significance as it not only contributes to consolidating the friendship neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, but also demonstrates Vietnam’s strong support to Cambodia as Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2022 and the 43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) General Assembly.
She congratulated Vietnam over its great, comprehensive achievements in national construction, development and international integration, and thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their wholehearted support to Cambodia, helping the country escape from the genocidal regime.
Host and guest expressed their pleasure at the active development of the friendship neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia over the past time, especially joint efforts in organising activities celebrating their friendship year 2022.
Hue is in Cambodia for an official visit to Cambodia and attendance in AIPA-43./.