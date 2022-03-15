Vietnam, Cambodia aim for stronger partnership between capital cities
Newly-appointed Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang paid a courtesy call on Phnom Penh Governor Khuong Sreng on March 15, during which they discussed ways to strengthen partnerships between the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and Phnom Penh.
The ambassador congratulated Cambodia and Phnom Penh on the achievements recorded in the past two years despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
He thanked the Phnom Penh administration for creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to live, work and study in the city, thus making contributions to the growth of Phnom Penh and the development of Vietnam-Cambodia ties.
Khuong Sreng affirmed that he will support the diplomat to fulfil his tasks and make positive contributions to the promotion of partnership between the two countries as well as Phnom Penh and Hanoi in particular.
Both sides discussed measures to boost cooperation between Phnom Penh and Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, especially in economy, trade, investment as well as in the organisation of activities to mark the 55th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year, and the arrangement of Hanoi and HCM City leaders’ visits to Cambodia in the time to come./.