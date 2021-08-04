Politics Infographic ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting discusses community building The 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-54) opened on August 2 via videoconference, marking the beginning of a series of 20 meetings between ASEAN Foreign Ministers and their partners.

Politics Vietnam welcomes proposal to elevate ASEAN-China relationship Vietnam welcomes a proposal to upgrade the ASEAN-China relationship, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said at the ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held via videoconference on August 3 as part of the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and Related Meetings.

Politics Vietnam serves as coordinator for ASEAN-RoK relations Vietnam officially assumes the role as coordinator for ASEAN-the Republic of Korea (RoK) relations for 2021-2024 at the ASEAN-RoK Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held via videoconference on August 3.

Politics President hails garment sector for growth amid COVID-19 pandemic President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has commended the textile and garment sector for achieving growth and caring for its workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.