Vietnam, Cambodia bolster cooperative ties
Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Moha Bovor Thipadei Hun Manet is paying an official visit to Vietnam. The visit on December 11-12 is made at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
VNA
