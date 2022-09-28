At he signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong and secretary of state and spokesman of Cambodia's Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts Long Ponnasirivath signed a cultural and artistic cooperation programme for the 2023 - 2027 period at a meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on September 28.



Accordingly, the two sides agreed that Cambodia will send delegations to visit and work in Vietnam in 2024 and 2026, while Vietnam will send delegations to Cambodia in 2023 and 2025.



The two sides will coordinate to organise the Vietnamese Culture Week in Cambodia in 2024 and 2026, and the Cambodian Culture Week in Vietnam in 2023 and 2025.



In 2027, the two culture weeks will be held in the two countries on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Cambodia, along with other activities such as art performances and exhibitions.



The two sides will support and create favourable conditions for the cooperation between their agencies operating in cultural and artistic research, conservation of traditional cultural heritage, fine arts, photography, exhibitions and libraries; and the organisation of cultural and art exchange programmes in border areas.



Vietnam will train Cambodian students at cultural and art schools managed by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. The specific quantity and time will be agreed in detail on the basis of the two government’s approval.



During the meeting, Ponnasirivath thanked the Vietnamese side for creating favourable conditions for the Cambodian ministry to organise the Cambodian Culture Week in Vietnam.



He hoped the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to continue helping Cambodia to train human resources in the fields of culture, arts, and heritage conservation.



For his part, Cuong said the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is willing to support Cambodia in training human resources in the cinema, circus and music industries; and provide scholarships for Cambodian students./.