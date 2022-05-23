Vietnam, Cambodia boost defence ties
At the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang held a reception for visiting Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Tea Banh in Hanoi on May 23.
Expressing his delight at the success of the first ministerial-level Vietnam-Cambodia border defence exchange, Minister Giang highlighted its significant meaning in strengthening the two countries’ solidarity and friendship.
He affirmed his ministry’s desire for further close collaboration and assistance for the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence to successfully conduct its role as ASEAN Chair in 2022.
The minister stressed the sides need to work closely to practically and effectively implement their cooperation activities this year in line with the plan and with the common perception of the two defence ministries' leaders.
In the immediate future, they will join hands to prepare for the 45th anniversary of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s path to topple the Pol Pot genocidal regime (June 20), Giang said.
For his part, Tea Banh lauded Vietnam’s idea of holding the border exchange in contribution to pushing the nations’ relations to new heights.
The Cambodian official said he is pleased with outcomes of bilateral defence cooperation, particularly the effective implementation of the protocol for 2020-2024 and plan for 2022.
He also wished for their collaboration to continue this year, which marks the 55th anniversary of the Vietnam – Cambodia diplomatic ties (June 24)./.