Vietnam, Cambodia boost naval cooperation
Rear Admiral Tran Thanh Nghiem, Commander of the Vietnam People’s Navy, had a talk over phone with Commander of the Royal Cambodian Navy Gen. Tea Vinh on April 8, discussing bilateral naval cooperation.
At the phone talk, Nghiem underscored the development of defence ties between Vietnam and Cambodia over time and noted that naval cooperation is a highlight and a pillar of the relations.
Nghiem said the two navies have to date conducted 62 joint patrols and 14 annual meetings on joint patrols, while posting effective cooperation in training, the repair of ships, weapon and defence equipment, and military barrack improvement.
Lauding the outcomes of the bilateral defence engagements, particularly in naval affairs, Tea Vinh said joint works between the sides are on the rise via delegation exchanges, training support, experience exchange, and join patrols at sea.
Both officers agreed to continue implementing contents of a cooperation protocol signed by the two defence ministries; sustain their joint patrol mechanism and communications channel; and further boost overall collaboration toward effectiveness and practical outcomes./.