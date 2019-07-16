At the conference (Photo: VNA)

The negotiations for border demarcation and marker planting between Vietnam and Cambodia over the past time have reaped good outcomes, contributing to the creation of a stable and peaceful environment for the two countries’ national defence and economic development, heard a conference held in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on July 16.According to the National Border Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as of November 2018, Vietnam and Cambodia delineated 1,042 out of the 1,137 km of border lines as well as built 315 out of the 371 main border markers and 1,732 out of the 1,733 auxiliary ones.Nguyen Hoang Hai, deputy director of the committee’s West Frontier Department, said the Party and State always attach great importance to the maintenance and stable, sustainable development of friendship and cooperation with neighbouring countries that share border lines with Vietnam, including Cambodia.This is the consistent, long-term policy and a top priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy, he said, adding that border treaties and agreements signed between Vietnam and Cambodia are based on the respect of each other’s territorial integrity and in accordance with international law and practices, aiming to build the shared border lines of peace and friendship in the long run.Sharing a border line of nearly 100km with Cambodia, bordering Cambodian provinces of Takeo and Kandal, An Giang has important strategic position in defence-security in the southwestern border region.The cooperative relations between An Giang and Cambodian provinces have been reinforced over the past time.An Giang has defined and completed building 35 main border markers, including 33 bordering Takeo and two bordering Kandal, and 63 auxiliary markers bordering Takeo.-VNA