The completion of land border demarcation and marker planting between Vietnam and Cambodia to build a common borderline of peace, friendship and sustainable development has long been the legitimate aspirations of the two countries' people, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed on May 26.In that spirit, over the past years, Vietnam and Cambodia have closely cooperated with each other and completed the demarcation and marker planting on 1,045km of their borderline, equivalent to around 84 percent of the total length, the spokeswoman said at a regular press conference held by the ministry.She emphasised that the result is of extreme importance as it contributes to facilitating the travel, trade and friendship exchanges between the two nations' people, as well as socio-economic development in each country.The two sides are negotiating to fulfill the border demarcation and marker planting for the remaining section, Hang said./.