Vietnam, Cambodia committed to elevating bilateral relations to new heights

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam received Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Hanoi on June 9, part of the Cambodian leader's official visit to Vietnam and participation in the ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026.



PM Hun Manet spoke highly of Vietnam’s remarkable socio-economic achievements and showed his confidence that under the leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary and President Lam, the Vietnamese people will continue to attain even greater accomplishments in nation construction and development.



He also expressed sincere gratitude for the substantial and effective support that the Party, State and people of Vietnam have consistently provided for Cambodia. He commended the AFF for its positive contribution to strengthening ASEAN cooperation and engagement with partners, particularly at a time when the region and the world are facing multiple challenges.



The Cambodian leader hailed the comprehensive and dynamic development of Cambodia – Vietnam relations, noting that bilateral cooperation has delivered tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries. He highlighted progress in enhancing connectivity between the two economies, as well as among Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos, particularly in infrastructure, tourism, trade, agriculture, industry and other areas.



Reaffirming Cambodia’s commitment to bilateral ties, PM Hun Manet pledged to work closely with Vietnam to preserve and further nurture the traditional relationship, ensuring that it will reach a new height and be passed on to future generations.



He stressed that Cambodia attaches great importance to deepening relations with Vietnam and will closely coordinate with the latter in implementing the agreements reached between high-ranking leaders of the CPV and the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), including the outcomes of the high-level meetings held in February 2026 among the top leaders of the ruling parties of Vietnam and Cambodia, and of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.



Welcoming the Cambodian PM, General Secretary and President Lam congratulated the country on its socio-economic achievements under the leadership of the CPP, headed by President Hun Sen, and the Cambodian Government, headed by PM Hun Manet. He noted the growing public trust in the CPP and the Government, as well as the improving living standards of the Cambodian people.



The top Vietnamese leader reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent support for Cambodia’s nation-building and development efforts, emphasising that the relationship between the two Parties and the two countries, as well as among the parties and countries of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, constitutes a valuable shared asset that should be preserved and promoted.



He called for the effective utilisation of existing cooperation mechanisms, and highly valued the outcomes of the talks between PM Hun Manet and Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung, including the identification of concrete directions and measures to further expand cooperation across all fields, particularly in strengthening comprehensive connectivity.



The host expressed satisfaction with the extensive and intensive development of bilateral ties, underpinned by strong political trust between the CPV and the CPP. Defence and security cooperation continues to serve as a solid pillar of the relationship while bilateral trade has maintained robust growth. Collaboration between the countries' young people has become increasingly vibrant, and Vietnamese-origin people in Cambodia are enjoying greater stability and contributing positively to local society.



The meeting between Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Hanoi on June 9. (Photo: VNA)

Both sides underscored the ruling parties' role in giving strategic guidance on overall bilateral relations and ensuring the effective implementation of agreements by the two sides' Governments, ministries, and agencies. They also shared a common vision on the importance of science and technology in economic development and agreed to prioritise higher-quality cooperation between the two countries and among Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.



The two leaders agreed to organise meaningful activities to celebrate the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967–2027) while pledging to strengthen people-to-people exchanges and public education efforts to promote awareness of the historical significance and enduring value of bilateral ties, particularly among younger generations.



On regional and international issues, they exchanged views on matters of common concern and agreed to continue close coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums, especially within ASEAN and Mekong sub-regional cooperation mechanisms.



General Secretary and President Lam emphasised ASEAN’s role and the importance of a peaceful and stable environment to all countries in the region and the world. He reaffirmed Vietnam’s readiness to work closely with other ASEAN member states in promoting peace, stability, cooperation and development, and strengthening ASEAN solidarity and centrality.



The Vietnamese leader also expressed support for Cambodia’s hosting of the 20th Francophonie Summit in November 2026 and conveyed his greetings and best wishes to King Norodom Sihamoni, Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, CPP President and Senate President Hun Sen, and other high-ranking leaders of Cambodia./.