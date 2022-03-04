Vietnam, Cambodia complete demarcating 84 percent of inland border in 20 years
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (standing) speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Kien Giang (VNA) – Vietnam and Cambodia have completed the demarcation and marker planting of 84 percent of their shared border line over the two decades between 1999 and 2019, heard a conference reviewing the work held in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on March 4.
Per a report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two countries have finished the demarcation of about 1,045 km of the border line and planted 2,047 markers at 1,553 positions.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh took note of progresses in the negotiation of demarcation and marker planting as well as the management and protection of the border on land between Vietnam and Cambodia from 1999 to present.
He affirmed that such achievements reflect the two leaders’ close attention and the nations’ goodwill and efforts to jointly solve their border issue.
The official said the Vietnamese Party and State always attach great importance and give priority to consolidating and developing relations with Cambodia in the spirit of good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability.
Progresses in demarcation and marker planting on land will make practical and meaningful contribution to the celebration of the 55th anniversary of the Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic relations and the success of the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Year – 2022, Minh noted.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son informed that by assessing the outcomes of the two-decade negotiation for demarcation and marker planting, the conference aims to set out directions for the work in the coming time.
He highlighted the importance of the “Supplementary Treaty to the 1985 Treaty on the Delimitation of National Boundaries and the 2005 Supplementary Treaty” between the two countries, which took effect on December 22 in 2020./.