Politics

Vietnam-Cambodia defence ties continue to flourish

Vietnam always attaches importance to and gives top priority to consolidating and developing its relationship of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability” with Cambodia, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang (right) and Secretary of State at Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence Gen. Prak Sovanna at their meeting on June 9 (Photo: qdnd.vn)
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang (right) and Secretary of State at Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence Gen. Prak Sovanna at their meeting on June 9 (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Defence cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia has recorded numerous positive results in recent years, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang affirmed during a reception for Secretary of State at Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence Gen. Prak Sovanna in Hanoi on June 9.

​The meeting took place as Gen. Sovanna is accompanying Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on his official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF).

​Progress has been seen in the exchanges of delegations at all levels, particularly the high level; the effective maintenance of dialogue and consultation mechanisms; personnel training; border management and protection; twinning and exchange activities; education and communications on bilateral relations; the search for and repatriation of fallen soldiers’ remains; and coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, Gen. Giang said.

​He added that Vietnam always attaches importance to and gives top priority to consolidating and developing its relationship of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability” with Cambodia.

​The two ministries successfully organised the second Vietnam-Cambodia Border Defence Friendship Exchange in November 2025, helping promote substantive and effective cooperation among the armed forces, local authorities and people in border areas, thereby contributing to building a borderline of peace, friendship, stability, cooperation and development.

​Looking ahead, based on signed agreements and cooperation documents, Gen. Giang proposed that the two sides focus on implementing key cooperation activities, particularly maintaining the exchanges of delegations at all levels and effectively operating existing mechanisms. These include the annual meeting of the defence ministers of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, the joint search-and-rescue exercise among the three armies, and the deputy minister-level Defence Policy Dialogue.

​The two sides should also continue promoting cooperation in personnel training, border management and protection, and the search, recovery and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives in Cambodia during wartime, he said.

​Congratulating Vietnam on the successful organisation of the third AFF, Gen. Prak Sovanna highlighted the significant achievements in bilateral cooperation in recent years, particularly in defence cooperation, which has become increasingly substantive and effective. Notable areas include border protection coordination and the implementation of cooperation activities under the 2025–2029 Protocol.

​On this occasion, he thanked the Party, State and Vietnam People's Army for their support and assistance to Cambodia in the past as well as at present. He also expressed gratitude to Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence for providing scholarships to train personnel for the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.

​He affirmed that Cambodia stands ready to continue coordinating with Vietnam in the search for, recovery and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Cambodia during different periods of war./.

VNA
#Cambodia #defence cooperation #exchanges of delegations #personnel training #repatriation of fallen soldiers’ remains Cambodia
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