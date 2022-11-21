Vietnam, Cambodia enhance bilateral cooperation in agriculture
Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan met with Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Dith Tina in Phnom Penh on November 21 on the occasion of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s trip to Cambodia.
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan (left) and Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Dith Tina at their meeting in Phnom Penh on November 21 (Photo: VNA)
Hoan said that cooperation in agriculture and rural development has received attention from the two countries' Party, State and Government leaders.
Vietnam and Cambodia can make the best use of their advantages to promote the development of production, processing and distribution; increase added value; and sustainably develop their agricultural sectors to serve the interests of their people and businesses.
The ministers agreed to consider the two ministries’ cooperation agreement, signed during Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s Cambodia visit from November 8-9, as an important premise to boost collaboration.
Given the fact that Vietnam and Cambodia have a common ecosystem in the Mekong River basin, they stressed the need to strengthen cooperation in sustainable forestry and fishery business and production management, natural resources management, biodiversity conservation, and climate change response.
Dith Tina showed his special attention to collaboration in rice and aquatic products with Vietnam.
For his part, Hoan affirmed that Vietnam is ready to support the transfer of freshwater fish farming technology to Cambodia, which is a premise to improve sustainable livelihoods for people in Cambodia, including some Vietnamese expatriates.
On the occasion, the two ministers witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement to implement a project to build models and transfer aquaculture techniques in the Tonle Sap region of Cambodia with an estimated capital of about 70 billion VND (2.8 million USD) aided by the Vietnamese Government. The project will be carried out from 2021 to 2025./.