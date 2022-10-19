Phnom Penh (VNA) – Permanent member of the Central Military Commission and Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Vu Minh Luong paid a courtesy call to Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Tea Banh in Phnom Penh on October 19.



Luong is accompanying Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong during his Cambodia visit from October 17-19.



The Vietnamese official congratulated Cambodia on successfully holding the ASEAN national defence-military meetings this year, thus making important contributions to maintaining ASEAN’s central role.



He expressed his belief that the Cambodian Defence Ministry will successfully organise the 16th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and the ninth ADMM Plus this November in Siam Reap province.



According to him, border stations and border guards have regularly held joint patrols and exchanges to address arising issues, contributing to strengthening the friendship between the two countries' armies and people, especially in border areas.



The Vietnamese Deputy Minister wished thatTea Banh will continue directing the synchronous and effective implementation of the 2022 cooperation plan and contents in the Protocol for the 2020-2024 period, focusing on the exchange of delegations at all levels, personnel training, enhancing coordination between army corps, and the search and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who sacrificed in Cambodia.



Tea Banh, for his part, expressed satisfaction about the results of Vietnam-Cambodia defence collaboration amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 in each country.



He asked both sides to further cultivate their defence relationship, making it one of the most important pillars of the bilateral ties.



The host thanked the Vietnamese Defence Ministry for assisting Cambodia in hosting defence and military meetings during its ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2022.



On the occasion, he also extended his invitation to Minister Phan Van Giang and other leaders of the Vietnamese Defence Ministry to attend ADMM, ADMM Plus and related meetings./.