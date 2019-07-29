At the event (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Vietnam–Cambodia and Cambodia–Vietnam friendship associations on July 29 issued a joint statement, strengthening friendly neighborliness, traditional friendship and long-term cooperation between the two nations.



About 200 delegates from the two associations and representatives from six Vietnamese and Cambodian border provinces reviewed their joint work over the past four years at a conference held in the Cambodian province of Svay Rieng.



Both sides agreed to continue realising agreement signed in December 2015 to raise public awareness of bilateral friendship and comprehensive partnership, thwarting plots to divide bilateral friendship by hostile forces, and contributing to strengthening mutual understanding and trust.



They promised to convene a meeting every two years to review the implementation of the agreements and discuss future activities.



Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Chairwoman of the Cambodia–Vietnam Friendship Association Men Sam An said ties between the two peoples, particularly border two-way trade, have become closer.



Chairman of the Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Association (VCFA) Vu Mao said the VCFA established the Vietnam–Cambodia entrepreneurs’ club in Ho Chi Minh City, helped offer health check-ups and treatment to the poor in Cambodia, as well as provide support for Cambodian students in Vietnam.



Since 2009, the two friendship associations have conducted a number of visits by businesspeople, leaders of border localities, and former Vietnamese volunteers.



From January 3-5, VCFA representatives accompanied Cambodian People’s Party officials to attend a ceremony held in Hanoi marking the 40th anniversary of the southwestern border war and the victory over the Pol Pot genocidal regime.-VNA