President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Tran Thanh Man (R) and President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin (Photo: VNA)

The ongoing visit to Vietnam by President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin will help further consolidate and develop the fine relations of friendship and neighbourliness between Vietnam and Cambodia, a high-ranking official said on May 29.Hosting a reception for the Cambodian guest, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Tran Thanh Man further said the relations have been cemented over the recent past through the regular exchange of visits by leaders of the two countries in the spirit of friendship and high trust.Man also asked the parliament and front of Cambodia to continue supporting the border demarcation and border post planting, as well as the Vietnamese front in successfully holding the conference on building the Vietnam – Cambodia border of peace, friendship and cooperation for joint development in 2020 in Vietnam.The Cambodian official and front should table proposals for local administrations to facilitate the life and work of the people of the Vietnamese origin in Cambodia, he said.For his part, the Cambodian top legislator expressed his joy at the unceasing development in all fields of the bilateral relations. He also spoke highly of the major achievements Vietnam has recorded in various spheres.He also emphasized that the exchange of delegations and the participation at conferences of the two countries’ fronts have brought about fine outcomes in the coordination of work between the two organisations, thus creating a firm foundation for them to continue strengthening their relations of traditional and comprehensive cooperation and friendship.-VNA