Vietnam, Cambodia hold fifth Defence Policy Dialogue
Vietnam, Cambodia hold fifth Defence Policy Dialogue (Photo: VNA)Binh Phuoc (VNA) - The fifth Vietnam-Cambodia Defence Policy Dialogue at the deputy ministerial level was held at the Hoa Lu International Border Gate's border station in the southern province of Binh Phuoc on May 14.
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien and Secretary of State at the Cambodian Defence Ministry Neang Phat co-chaired the event.
The two sides underlined the significance of the dialogue, which is a key activity in the "Vietnam - Cambodia, Cambodia - Vietnam Friendship Year 2022 and took place right before the first Vietnam-Cambodia Border Defence Friendship Exchange.
During the dialogue, the two sides shared views on issues affecting the stability and peace of both Vietnam and Cambodia, as well as in the region and the world, including traditional and non-traditional security challenges, and the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They reviewed the outcomes of bilateral defence cooperation, and agreed on cooperation orientations in the future.
They agreed that the two countries have coordinated well to maintain high-level meetings in flexible forms, and continued effective collaboration in education and communications on the traditional friendship between the two countries and armies.
The border management and protection work was implemented actively, while the search for and repatriation of remains of Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts who died in wartime in Cambodia made progress.
Regarding cooperation orientations in the coming time, the two sides reached a consensus on coordinating to effectively implement the plan to organize activities in the Vietnam - Cambodia, Cambodia - Vietnam Friendship Year 2022, and effectively maintaining the current bilateral defence cooperation mechanisms, especially the Defence Policy Dialogue at the deputy ministerial level.
They agreed to continue promoting cooperation between border management forces through such forms as sharing information and organising joint patrols, to prevent and control crimes and illegal entry and exit activities. The two sides will also coordinate in preventing diseases; and in multilateral mechanisms and forums./.