Society Red Sunday expected to collect 50,000 blood units Organisers expect to collect at least 50,000 units of blood during “Chu Nhat Do 2020” (Red Sunday), a blood donation festival, which will kick off on December 22 in Hanoi.

Society Officials pay pre-Christmas visits to localities Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh visited the Vinh Diocese and its Bishop Nguyen Huu Long in the central province of Nghe An on December 18, on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas holiday.

Society Wartime bomb defused in Quang Binh The Military Command of the central province of Quang Binh on December 18 announced that it has successfully handled a bomb left from the war in the province’s Bo Trach district.

Society Exhibition on achievements in human rights promotion opens in Lam Dong A exhibition on Vietnam’s achievements in ensuring and promoting human rights opened in Da Lat city, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on December 18.