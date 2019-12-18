Vietnam, Cambodia hold joint rescue drill
Hundreds of soldiers from the Royal Cambodian Army and the Vietnam People’s Army on December 18 took part in a rescue drill in Chantrea district in the Cambodian province of Svay Rieng that borders Vietnam’s southern Long An province.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Hundreds of soldiers from the Royal Cambodian Army and the Vietnam People’s Army on December 18 took part in a rescue drill in Chantrea district in the Cambodian province of Svay Rieng that borders Vietnam’s southern Long An province.
The drill is to implement a protocol on search and rescue cooperation in mainland border area signed between the two defence ministries on July 20, 2017. It is also a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief activity within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM).
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich said the exercise will help foster the traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and mutual assistance between the two countries’ armies and people, contributing to building a border area of peace, friendship, stability, cooperation and development.
The drill focused on the establishment and operation of a joint command post, response to chemical incidents and disasters, and post-disaster recovery.
Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Tea Banh, for his part, said the drill also helped improve collaboration and sharing of information about the fight against trans-border crime.
In the morning of the same day, the two defence ministers cut the ribbon and handed over the Vietnam – Cambodia friendship health care centre in Chantrea district.
The Vietnamese side also presented medical army equipment to the Cambodian Defence Ministry
The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence also handed over 10 VSN-1500 boats manufactured by Vietnam and 40 pulling machines Yamaha 40cv to the Cambodian counterpart.
Following the drill, the two countries’ military medical staff also offered health check-ups and medicines to Cambodian people at the site of the exercise./.
