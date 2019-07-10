At the event (Source: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam – Cambodia Trade and Investment Promotion Forum 2019 took place in Phnom Penh on July 9, attracting over 200 delegates from the two countries, especially from southwestern border provinces of Tay Ninh, Dong Thap and An Giang.



The event, the first of its kind, was co-organised by the Vietnamese Embassy, the Vietnam Trade Office, and the Vietnam Business Club in Cambodia.



Representatives from about 100 Vietnamese and Cambodian enterprises discussed business procedures and legal framework with the two nations’ relevant ministries and agencies.



Vice Secretary General of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) Nut Unvoanra said the event affords the CDC a chance to update new policies for Vietnamese enterprises.



He wished that more Vietnamese investors would come to Cambodia in the near future, especially those in industry.



Cambodia holds potential in industry and agriculture, he said, urging Vietnamese firms to invest more in promising fields.



Speaking highly of the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement signed on June 30, he said the deals will help expand Vietnam’s exports.



The two governments set a goal of raising two-way trade to 5 billion USD this year, which needs great efforts from the two nations, he said.



The figure topped 4.7 billion USD last year, up 23.8 percent year-on-year. It rose 19.1 percent to more than 2.3 billion USD in the first five months of this year.



Vietnam has so far invested in 214 projects worth upwards 3 billion USD, 176 of them valid with a total registered capital of 2.77 billion USD. The country is now among the top five investors in Cambodia.



Vietnam has been among the largest sources of tourists to Cambodia with nearly 900,000 visitors in 2018.



Vietnam and Cambodia have reached a number of economic cooperation agreements, and are preparing to sign a border trade agreement this year.-VNA