Politics Government launches action plan on Hanoi development The Government has issued an action plan for implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No 15-NQ/TW on orientations and tasks for the development of Hanoi by 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Politics Lao Party officials visit Hanoi craft village, university A delegation from the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee's Office led by Thoongsalith Mangnomek, Secretary of the Committee and Head of the office, visited the centre of the Vietnamese craft village quintessence and Vin University (VinUni) in Hanoi's Gia Lam district on February 18.

Politics Regulations on granting water resource-related licences issued The Government has issued a decree detailing the implementation of the Law on Water Resources, with regulations on granting water resource-related licences.