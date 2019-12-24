Vietnam – Cambodia model border market inaugurated
A Vietnam – Cambodia model border market was inaugurated and handed over to Cambodian authorities in Memot district of Tboung Khmum province on December 24.
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen visits a stall at the market (Photo: FB Samdech Hun Sen)
Built at Thary Tboung Khmum special economic zone, 300m from the border with the southern province of Tay Ninh, the Da market spans over 19,600 sq.m, costing 2 million USD in non-refundable aid provided by the Vietnamese government.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen lauded the Da market as an important border trade area, contributing to reducing poverty and further deepening the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership for the benefit of the two countries’ people.
He expressed wish to lift two-way trade to over 5 billion USD next year, initially via international border gates and border markets while facilitating trade and investment between businesses.
Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung, for his part, said Vietnam is now one of the top five investors in Cambodia with 214 projects worth over 3.3 billion USD.
He asked ministries, agencies and localities to effectively run the Da market, making it a symbol and model work of border trade cooperation between the two nations.
In the morning the same day, the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce inaugurated a border trade fair right at the Da market, with nearly 80 exhibitors from the two countries taking part./.
