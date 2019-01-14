National Assembly (NA) General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc (R) meets Cambodian NA Secretary General Leng Peng Long (Photo: VNA)

– National Assembly (NA) General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc met Cambodian NA Secretary General Leng Peng Long in Siem Reap, Cambodia on January 14.Phuc, who is accompanying NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan to Cambodia to attend the 27th Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF-27), lauded Cambodia’s preparations for the event and appreciated the warm welcome of the Cambodia’s NA and Senate.He expressed his belief that the APPF-27 will be a success, affirming the role and rising position of Cambodia in the regional and world arena.Showing his delight at the growing partnership between the legislative bodies of Vietnam and Cambodia, he noted that the two sides are working together to realize the cooperation agreement signed in 2012 and regularly exchanging high-ranking delegations.An agreement on cooperation signed in 2009 by Vietnam’s NA Office and Cambodia’s NA Secretariat created an important legal framework for their collaboration, said Phuc.For his part, Leng Peng Long briefed his guest of the socio-economic situation of Cambodia and legislative work in 2018.He said that in the future, the two sides should increase the exchange of research delegations to learn from each other’s experience in enhancing the capacity of supporting agencies.Phuc and Leng Peng Long agreed that over the years, many practical cooperation activities have been carried out effectively, especially in the 2011-2015 period when the two sides completed a project to supply a computer system to the Cambodian NA Secretariat and Senate. Each year, Vietnam has helped Cambodia in personnel training.Phuc pledged that Vietnam will continue supporting Cambodia in IT personnel training, including developing database management officials, and enhancing the capacity of trained officials.Leng Peng Long told Phuc that Cambodia hold a ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of victory over the Pol Pot genocidal regime on January 7, stressing that Cambodia highly values the support of Vietnam in the past and at the present and will continue working hard to promote the ties between the two countries.At the meeting, the two sides also discussed measures to speed up the construction of the Cambodia National Assembly building – a gift from the Party, State and people of Vietnam.-VNA