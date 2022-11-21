Vietnam and Cambodia sign a cooperation agreement in religious affairs for the 2022-2026 period. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A delegation of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA) led by Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang held talks with a delegation of the Cambodian Ministry of Cults and Religion headed by Minister Chhit Sokhon in Ho Chi Minh City on November 21.



At the talks, Thang said the ongoing visit by the Cambodian delegation has contributed to enhancing the ties between the two ministries and religious organisations, especially Buddhist ones, of the two countries.



He acknowledged the effective cooperation activities conducted by the Vietnamese Government’s Committee for Religious Affairs and the Cambodian Ministry of Cults and Religion, saying that they help promote the sharing of religious information and policies and the exchange of delegations to share experience in State management on religious affairs.



The Vietnamese official suggested the two sides increase high-level visits and strengthen coordination among State management agencies in charge of religious affairs in border localities, encourage and create favourable conditions for the two countries' Buddhist Sanghas to strengthen ties, thus contributing more to friendship and solidarity between the two peoples.



Sokhon, for his part, said the two ministries should push ahead with cooperative programmes in the field of religious affairs, particularly those in border areas, thus contributing to the building of a borderline of peace, development and prosperity between Cambodia and Vietnam.



On the occasion, head of the Vietnamese Government’s Committee for Religious Affairs Vu Hoai Bac and the Cambodian minister signed a cooperation agreement in religious affairs for the 2022-2026 period.



While in Ho Chi Minh City, the Cambodian delegation also visited Candaransi, a Khmer pagoda in District 3./.