Vietnam, Cambodia resolve to prevent community spread of COVID-19: spokesperson
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam appreciates Cambodia’s decision to annul diplomatic note 698 MFA.IC/API on restricting cross-border travel between the two countries, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press briefing on July 2.
Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation notified the Vietnamese Embassy of the termination of the validity of the March diplomatic note on June 22.
In reply to a Vietnam News Agency reporter’s question regarding the move, the spokesperson said Vietnam and Cambodia have been coordinating closely to ensure entry and exit of prioritized cases, especially students, and normal border trade between the two countries.
She went on to say that in the context of complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region and the world, authorized agencies of both sides will continue to study and discuss ways to ease entry-exit restrictions based on the pandemic situation and each country’s health regulations, towards the highest goal of well controlling the pandemic and preventing it from spreading in the community in both countries./.
